Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar's Baby Bump Says, 'My Two Soneya's'

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Aug,2023 22:25:57
One of the cutest couples in the entertainment world, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, are going to welcome their first child soon. Recently, the couple hosted a fun-filled and lavish baby shower. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress was glowing in the pictures as she donned a beautiful lilac off-shoulder dress. In contrast, Rahul looked cool in casual. And today, the actor dropped new pictures kissing Disha’s baby bump, which is going viral.

Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar’s Baby Bump

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya shared an adorable picture with her beloved wife from the swimming pool. In the image, Rahul kisses Disha’s cute baby bump as the duo are enjoying their home time in the swimming pool together. This adorable moment with each other made the audience awestruck with their adorable chemistry.

Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar's Baby Bump Says, 'My Two Soneya's' 846075

Disha Parmar can be seen wearing a bold red monokini, exuding cuteness and glamour. At the same time, Rahul sported a pink shorts. The couple caught our attention, like always, in this adorable picture. However, Rahul Vaidya’s caption is something that will make you feel in awe. In his caption, the singer wrote, “My two Soneya’s”.

With Rahul’s caption, it seems the singer is expecting a baby girl. Whether a girl or a boy, Disha’s baby is going to be super cute, and we can’t wait!

What’s your reaction to Rahul Vaidya’s sweet gesture in the swimming pool for Disha Parmar and her future baby? Share with us.

Aarti Tiwari

