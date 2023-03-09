Asim Riaz and Ashi Singh are two of the most admired and appreciated performing stars in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. While Ashi Singh started her career many years back as a child artiste before eventually establishing her niche in the Indian entertainment industry, Asim Riaz, on the other hand became a humongous personality immediately after Bigg Boss season 13. For the unversed, Asim earlier lived in South Africa and has been a successful model before getting his share of success and fame in Bigg Boss 13. Today, both Asim and Ashi are humongous stars and sensations and well, that’s why, whenever they share new updates for their fans and admirers on their social media handles, netizens love it in the true sense of the term.

Just like any other celebrity ladies and gentlemen, Asim Riaz and Ashi Singh too love their share of celebration when it comes to popular Indian festivals. Well, this time, it was turn for both Asim Riaz and Ashi Singh to celebrate Holi in true-blue grand style and well, we are genuinely in awe of them. While Asim Riaz is seen flaunting his chiseled physique like a pro at an event, Ashi Singh, on the other hand, was at IWMBuzz Holi Celeb Bash 2023 to have her share of fun. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful for real, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com