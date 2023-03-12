The Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actors Reem Sameer Sheikh and Zain Imam are avid social media users. Time and again the stars have given us goals with their everyday posts and pictures on social media. Owing to their lovely chemistry that they showcased together on the screen as a pair, it took no time for the duo to become popular amongst the netizens. Owing to that, here we have shared very recent posts, to let you know what the stars are currently up for.

Scroll beneath to know the scoop-

Reem Sameer Sheikh took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. Looking absolutely ravishing and beautiful in a sheer chikankari lehenga choli, the actress exuded nothing but glam. The diva decked herself up with a deep-neck blouse with mirror embellishments. The actress rounded it off with a sheer matching skirt. Her makeup looked on point, as she completed the look with minimal accessories and sleek hairbun.

As of now, Reem Sameer Sheikh is playing the lead role in the show Ishq Mein Ghayal

Check out-

Zain Imam on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share a video as he attends the press conference for Bekaboo, his upcoming show on COLORS. The actor shared glimpses of him getting decked up for the same. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Zain wrote, “A day that went by😈 Press con for #bekaboo airing on @colorstv @ektarkapoor at 9pm weekends 18th march onwards Bring on the 😈 #rakshas (demon) in you…. Don’t you miss it. Arghhhhh…slurp”