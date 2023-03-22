The Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan stars Reem Sameer Sheikh and Zain Imam are two of the most loved actors in the industry. With their brilliant chemistry on the screen, the actors made their own separate fanbases in no time. However, as of now, both the actors are busy with their new shows on the screen. Reem is currently featuring in Ishq Mein Ghayal and Zain Imam in the show Bekaboo.

Apart from their television work, the stars are also ardent social media users. Owing to that, the stars have now startled us with their latest posts online.

Reem Sameer Sheikh took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning set of pictures. The diva looked stunning as she decked up in a stylish white chikankari suit. The diva completed the look with her sleek straight hair, minimal makeup look, rose tinted cheeks and a pair of silver jhumkas. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Ishq Mere Diyan, Kari Tu Hifazatan….”

Zain Imam on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share an overwhelming note for his cameo appearance in the show Bekaboo. The actor shared a long note on his Instagram, stating, “Thank you so much for all the love to the positive devil rakshas #pratham Just to tell you this person in real is an #angel (as u can see)”

He added, “And thank you my lovelies for the great twitter trend too🤍 Much love🫵✌🏽👌 See you on the other side with some other big series and manny more astonishing characters 🤍🤲 #bekaboo #balajitelefilms #colorstv #ektakapoor #zainimam Thanks for considering me that I can pull off a special appearance”

