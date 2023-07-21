Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza

The much-awaited music video “Sazishen” starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Sumbul Touqeer has finally been released, setting the internet ablaze with their sizzling chemistry and mesmerizing dance duet performance. Produced by Yasin Khan and Danish Khan, with Karishma Kishore and Akshat Joshi as co-producers, the music video is a visual treat for fans.

The song “Sazishen” is sung by INAAM and composed by Shubham Sundaram, accompanied by captivating lyrics penned by Arafat Mehmood. The talented duo of Shubham Sundaram and Aditya Chakravarty contributed to the programming, while Shomu Seal lent his skills on the guitars. Adding a unique touch, Rasa-lila Buniatyan showcased his mastery over the Qamancha instrument. Pranjal Borah handled the song recording, and Pankaj Borah delivered a top-notch mix and master at Neo Sound Studio.

Directed and filmed by Digvvijay Siingh, the music video features remarkable choreography by Raju and Shabana, with Pranav Goswami as the assistant choreographer. Vijay Kanojia served as the associate director, while Abhishek Kumar Singh and Nishant Sagar took charge of the editing duties. The concept behind “Sazishen” was crafted by Digvvijay Siingh, while Sanchita Sen handled the DI and online edit. Waterfowl Production took care of the impressive production design, and Om Prakash Barnwal served as the line producer.

The skilled camera team, comprising Dinesh Singh as the cameraman, and Santosh, Manish Yadav, and Vivek Baranwal as camera assistants, brought the visuals to life. Deepak Singh contributed as an additional editor in the post-production process, which was meticulously handled by Waterfowl Studios. The camera vendor was Waterfowl Media, with Singh Lights providing the essential light equipment.

The stylish looks of Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar were masterfully crafted by Kishan Pandya, while Amit Rajput handled Sumbul’s makeup and Pooja Das served as her hairstylist. The music video also stars Sameer Goswami, Yuvraj Tanwar, Renu Singhania, and Gaurav Mukesh, showcasing their exceptional talent.

In addition, special thanks were extended to Raminder Singh, Shahzan Mujeeb, Abby Ansari, Anjana Ankur Singh, and Imran Siddique for their valuable contributions to the project.

With “Sazishen” hitting the screens, fans can’t get enough of Sumedh and Sumbul’s scintillating on-screen presence, making the music video an instant hit in the entertainment world.

