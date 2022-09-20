Ashi Singh and Siddharth Nigam are two of the most admired and amazing actors and young performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for many years and such is their mutual bonding and affection that literally anything and everything that they do manages to grab a lot of love and attention of the audience. Both of them were sensational for real when they worked together in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and we love it, don’t we?

When it comes to mutual appreciation and praises for each other, both Ashi and Siddharth are always there in the forefront for each other. Well, this time, it was Ashi’s turn to make him feel special. The diva shared a cute photo of herself tagging Siddharth Nigam and we love the cuteness vibe from their end. Want to check out? Take a look below –

