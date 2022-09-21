Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are one of the most loved and admired on-screen couples that we have right now in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them are best known for their stunning performance in Imlie and without any element of doubt, their sizzling chemistry is the biggest reason why the show has seen so much of success in all these years. Within a really short span of time, they ensured that they become one of the most popular shows in the Hindi TV industry and we love it.

Whenever Sumbul and Fahmaan share cute and adorable photos and videos on their social media handles with each other, netizens can’t get enough of their cuteness and melt in awe for real. Well, this time, their latest photo together has got an interesting reaction from none other than Arjun Bijlani. In the photo, he hilariously commented about apparently getting a wedding card from their end and we wonder what’s happening. Well, do you want to check out? Take a look below –

