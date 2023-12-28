Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary are the USPs of the show Mera Balam Thanedaar: Neelu Vaghela

Neelu Vaghela, renowned for her portrayal of Bhabho in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, is all set to captivate audiences in the upcoming Colors TV series, Mera Balam Thanedaar. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, expressing her excitement about being part of the show, Neelu shares, “I am thrilled to be part of the show because, for the first time, I am getting an opportunity to portray a character with negative shades. My role is strong, and I am eagerly awaiting the audience’s reaction to my new avatar.”

Addressing the challenges she encountered while immersing herself in the role, Neelu emphasizes the dedication required to make her character shine. She mentions, “When you aim to make your role stand out, you have to invest effort into it. I worked on my postures and dialogue delivery, considering the strength of my character as a powerful politician. My director, Mangesh sir, played a crucial role in guiding me through the entire process.”

When questioned about the dissimilarity between her character in Mera Balam Thanedaar and her previous roles, Neelu reveals, “My character, Bhavni, is very different. I portray a politician with grey shades, and I am thoroughly enjoying the complexity of the role.” Discussing her camaraderie with her co-stars, Neelu expresses, “I share a great bond with my co-stars. It’s a beautiful team, and we’ve collaborated on both outdoor and on-set shoots. We discuss scenes while working together; it’s all about teamwork at the end of the day.”

Neelu also highlights the USP of the show, stating, “Mera Balam Thanedaar explores the theme of underage marriage. It tells an amazing story and delivers a strong social message. The lead actors, Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary, are the show’s USP, both are delivering exceptional performances.”