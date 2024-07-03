Shraddha Arya, Ashi Singh, And Nikki Tamboli Strikes Stunning Poses For Selfies

Shraddha Arya, Ashi Singh, and Nikki Tamboli are known for their striking television appearances. The actresses have recently been capturing attention with their stunning selfies. Each actress brings her unique charm and style to Instagram posts. Here’s a closer look at their recent selfies and what makes them stand out:

Shraddha Arya, Ashi Singh, and Nikki Tamboli’s Selfie Photos-

Shraddha Arya

Taking to the Instagram story, Shraddha Arya shared a picture of her appearing in dusty pink and white prints with a U-neckline, half-sleeve casual fit. She styles her look with middle-partition wavy open tresses and opts for radiant and impeccable makeup. She chose a natural look with glowing skin, subtle eye makeup, and soft pink glossy lips, emphasizing her elegance. In the photo, Shraddha is laying on the couch and showcasing her stunning smile for the selfie picture.

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she looks cute in a yellow with multi-color prints round neckline, ¾ length sleeves western fit. The actress finishes off her look with a side-partition straight hairstyle and opts for minimal makeup with pink lips. In the photo, Ashi Singh poses for the camera with a quirky expression for the selfie picture.

Nikki Tamboli

Taking to an Instagram post, Nikki Tamboli shared a stunning photo as she appeared in a gym look with a black broad strappy, U-neckline, sleeveless bust-fitting bralette, neon green shorts, and a black full sleeves jacket. She styles her look with a messy half-tied hairstyle, minimal makeup with matte lips, and pairs her look with white and grey sports shoes and black shocks. In the photo, Nikki shows her post-workout glow in the lift’s mirror selfie.

Shraddha Arya, Ashi Singh, and Nikki Tamboli each bring unique flair to their selfies, showcasing their styles and personalities.