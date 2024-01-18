Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya Is A Vision In See-through Saree With Diamond Earrings

Shraddha Arya looked beautiful as she donned a see-through saree in the latest pictures. Her enchanting appearance has left fans in awe. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Shraddha Arya, the sensational Kundali Bhagya actress, revives the timeless saree trend with her latest appearance in a dreamy flair. This desi babe knows how to make heads turn and make fans awestruck with her allure. And this time, the beauty shows her beautiful side in a see-through saree. Let’s dive into her full glam.

Shraddha Arya’s Saree Look

Ditching the usual sarees, Shraddha Arya draped herself in a captivating ice-blue saree. She donned a low v-neckline plain blouse with puffy sleeves and the see-through saree featuring intricate white threadwork around the borders and floral embroidery all over the saree, giving it dreamy allure. Shraddha Arya looked nothing short of a desh dream girl in the ice-blue shade.

And if you wonder what’s more! Shraddha uplifts her simplicity with the beautiful diamond embellished earrings and a ring in her hand. She perfectly matches her style with the matching diamond bindi. Her open hairstyle suits her glam. In contrast, the winged eyeliner enhances her eyes with the rosy pink cheeks. Her pink lips look wow. And with the digital watch, she adds a trendy touch. Kudos to Pappu Gupta, the photographer who captured the beauty in the striking poses. Shraddha’s charismatic smile stabs hearts, and we love her gorgeousness.

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s ice-blue saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

