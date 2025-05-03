Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Expresses His Concerns To Prarthana, Payal Tries To Stop The Wedding

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with interesting ups and downs. The show continues to win hearts, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) prepare for their wedding, while Smita’s family and truth leave Shivansh heartbroken and shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak and Prarthana are ready for their marriage. Prarthana comes close to Raunak and calms him down as he looks tense. She tells him that they are finally getting married, but Raunak expresses his concerns to her, highlighting that he feels something isn’t right.

On the other hand, Shivansh becomes rebellious and vows to find the answers to his questions today anyway. He wishes to know why Smita left him and his father years ago. Shivansh doesn’t care if his determination to find answers will expose Smita in front of everyone.

Later, a masked man tries to attack Raunak while he searches for something in his bedroom. In contrast, Payal plays smart and removes an electricity socket, which spreads darkness everywhere.

Will Payal and Shivansh succeed in achieving their plans?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.