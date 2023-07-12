Shraddha Arya Wows In Soft Pink Lehenga; See Her Ethnic Glam

The gorgeous, glowing, and skillful Shraddha Arya is a constant interest in news headlines. She makes sure to captivate her fans through her sophisticated and elegant stylish looks. She is one of the most awaited divas at events, awards, and parties. Her new ethnic glam in soft pink lehenga has become the talk of the town.

Shraddha Arya In Soft Pink Lehenga

The stunning Shraddha shared the latest pictures from her friend’s wedding. In the picture, she is seen wearing a beautiful soft pink lehenga that includes a sleeveless round neck blouse paired with a beautiful embroidered lehenga skirt and dupatta. The motif and pearl-embedded choker and earrings accessorized her look. She looked beautiful with her simplicity in a sleek bun and bindi. A white potli handbag added a statement to her appearance.

Shraddha Arya captioned her post, “Girls.. when they get dressed for a function. #PhotoKhichMeri.” Taking advantage of time and the occasion, the actress took many pictures flaunting gorgeousness. Throughout her photo shoot, she posed differently and made sure that she got the best shot. In contrast, she majorly played with her dupatta to create a different and unique look.

You can steal Shraddha Arya’s style for your family functions or any event. Undoubtedly you liked her lehenga look. Please share your thoughts in the comments.

