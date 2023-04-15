Popular Indian television programme “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” made its debut in 2018 on Sony SAB channel. The play was based on the well-known One Thousand and One Nights tale of Aladdin and his magic lamp. Aladdin was portrayed by Siddharth Nigam, and Princess Yasmine was played by Avneet Kaur. Over the years, the programme, which combined fantasy, action, drama, and romance, developed a devoted fan base.

However, in 2020, post the Pandemic hit, Avneet Kaur decided to leave the show. It was then when Ashi Singh came in replacing Avneet Kaur for the role Yasmine. But her stint was for a short period of time. Yet, Ashi Singh earned immense love from the netizens with her honing chops in the show. Her chemistry with Siddharth Nigam also earned immense love and praises from the netizens.

Owing to that, today we are here with Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh’s cutest moments from the show, that we miss now.

Here’s when the duo looked grand in their Aladdin costumes. Ashi Singh looked adorable in her princess attire, while Nigam stole it in his blue apparel.

When Siddharth shared a candid moment on his gram, looking fierce in black adorn and Ashi Singh looking angelic in her purple attire.

And here are some more from the timeline: Check below

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh Work Front

Indian television actors Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are both well-known. The television roles that Siddharth Nigam has played include those in “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat,” “Peshwa Bajirao,” and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” He has experience competing internationally for India as a trained gymnast.

On the other hand, Ashi Singh is well-known for playing Naina Agarwal in the television series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.” She has additionally made appearances in a number of other programmes, including “Patiala Babes” and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” For her performances, Ashi Singh has received numerous honours, including the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role.