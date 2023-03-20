Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh became popular with their brilliant work on the screen as Aladdin and Yasmine, in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. However, before Ashi Singh, Avneet Kaur portrayed the role of Yasmine in the show. Avneet left the show during COVID, and it’s when Ashi Singh came into action and thrilled the audience with her impeccable acting chops on the screen.

Before Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ashi Singh was famous for her work in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The actress starred alongside Randeep Raii in the show. Her impressive, sweet portrayal in the show made her immensely loved and admired by the audience.

On the other hand, Siddharth Nigam before his Aladdin stint worked in several other tv shows and the movie Dhoom 3 too. Currently, the actor is getting ready for his upcoming flick, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Salman Khan.

Coming to the stars’ Instagram handles; both the actors own a huge fanbase on their gram. All thanks to their everyday posts and pictures. As of now, Siddharth Nigam wowed his fans with his pro like back flips. The actor can be seen with his trainer in the studio, where he performs the back flips. Sharing the video, he wrote, “It’s not over UNTIL I WIN* wait for the end😌💪🏻 #siddharthnigam #nevergiveup #trending #gymnastics”

Here take a look-

On the other hand, Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning photoshoot picture with her fans. The actress can be seen all stunning and surreal as she decked up in a beautiful designer white adorn. The actress can be seen all in smiles, as she posed for the pictures. Her hair looked perfect, as she kept it wavy open, and her smile looked outright divine.

Check out-