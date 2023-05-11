Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’

Siddharth Nigam being the workout freak shares stunning pictures after a heavy workout, shares pictures on his Instagram stories. Ashi Singh on the other hand shares a candid moment, check out

The popular Aladdin actors Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are keeping her engaged with their latest pictures on social media. The actors are avid social media users and have stunned us to the core, given their spectacular candid and engaging moments on their social media handles. Owing to that, the stars have now stunned us to the core, with their latest pictures, and you definitely can’t miss out on them.

Siddharth Nigam shares after workout selfies

Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share pictures. In the pictures, we can see the actor looking all stylish in his white casual sleeveless t-shirt. The actor completed the look with his red printed bandana. The star tv personality completed the look with his messy hairdo and stubble beard.

Have a look-

Speaking of his fitness, the actor has always been the head-turner with his fitness quotient. Whether it’s to wow Salman Khan on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, or his fans, Nigam always stands out.

Ashi Singh shares candid moment

The actor turned his goof side on from the sets of Meet. The actor can be seen in her classic Meet avatar. While we see him sitting inside a big tumbler, looking all pretty in a blue saree teamed with short hair and minimal makeup.

Sharing the pictures, Ashi Singh wrote, “Meet kuch bhi karti hai 😅.

Konsi bhaaji banegi isse ??”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Ashi Singh and Siddharth Nigam have worked together in the Indian television show called “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” In the show, Ashi Singh portrayed the role of Yasmine, while Siddharth Nigam played the character of Aladdin. The series was a fantasy adventure based on the Arabian Nights tales and was aired on Sony SAB channel.