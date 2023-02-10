The Aladdin glimmer is what we are always obsessed with. What’s more, it’s the actors that keep us tantalised all the time. Before when the show was streaming, they kept us amazed with their honed acting chops, and now they aren’t failing to keep us wooed with their latest Instagram posts. And here again, we have dropped Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh’s latest Instagram moments.

The two have gained stardom among internet users since that time. The actors have consistently been the star of the show thanks to their massive fan bases on Instagram. Talking of their latest Instagram posts, here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. He can be seen all stunning and cool as he flaunts his abstatic body. The actor only wore a low waist black jogger pants. He completed the look with a cap while pulling off heavy weights. Posing with utmost swag in the pictures, Nigam captioned it saying, “Do it for you💪🏻💫🔥

#siddharthnigam #fitness #gymnast”

As of now Siddharth is busy with his upcoming flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Earlier, Nigam was in the movie Dhoom 3 as a child actor.

On the other hand, Ashi Singh shared a stunning photoshoot glance on her social media. The actress can be seen wearing a denim blue shirt. She teamed the look with her long wavy tresses. Keeping her makeup dewy and soft, the actress asserted nothing but pure glam. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Rugged and rebellious with a touch of chic”

Further Details:

Concept, Photography & Styling – Luv Israni @luvisrrani

Make up & Hair Styling – Kanika Arora @kanika_arrora

Assisted by – Harshita Patel @makeoverby_harshitapatel