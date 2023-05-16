Siddharth Nigam flexes strong selfie game, Ashi Singh says, "you are not picking up..."

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most popular and admired young performing artistes in the Indian TV industry. Both of them are loved immensely by masses and we love it. Well, it's time to check out their latest social media posts that will bring a smile on your faces

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most loved and talented young talents that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have been a part of the entertainment space for quite many years and well, we truly love the spirit that they have shown in all these years and how. The two of them were earlier seen in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga TV show and well, no wonder, fans have simply loved their stunning and sensational chemistry for real and in the true sense of the term. The two of them are really good friends in life and well, that’s why, whenever they have new projects coming, they always show a lot of love and support to each other for the sake of their fans.

Check out the latest social media activities of Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh:

The thing with both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh is that come what may, they both love to share new and engaging photos, videos and reels on their social media handle to entertain their fans. Well, this time, Siddharth Nigam is seen playing the selfie game wonderfully on his social media story where he poses like a rockstar in stunning shades. On the other hand, Ashi Singh is seen looking like a spicy hot chilli in red as she gets decked up and well, her caption is indeed super entertaining and nice. Want to check it out? Well, here’s your golden opportunity to admire them –

Well, absolutely amazing and super fantastic, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com