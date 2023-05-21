ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Nigam looks fierce in latest pictures, Ashi Singh moves to ‘Ore Piya’

Sidharth Nigam and Ashi Singh, two immensely talented actors, have captured the hearts of audiences with their remarkable performances and undeniable chemistry on screen. Here, check their latest posts

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 11:34:16
Sidharth Nigam and Ashi Singh, two immensely talented actors, have captured the hearts of audiences with their remarkable performances and undeniable chemistry on screen. Sidharth Nigam, known for his exceptional acrobatic skills and mesmerizing acting, first gained fame for his portrayal of young Aamir Khan in the film “Dhoom 3” and later garnered immense popularity as young Ashoka in the historical drama series “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.” Ashi Singh, on the other hand, made a lasting impression with her endearing portrayal of Naina in the popular TV show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” earning her a dedicated fan following.

The duo collaborated on a project that sent ripples of excitement through their fans. They joined forces for a web series called “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where Sidharth played the iconic role of Aladdin, while Ashi stepped into the shoes of the charming princess Yasmine.

Apart from their onscreen prowess, the actors are also popular on social media. Here’s their latest posts:

Siddharth Nigam looks hot

The actor shared a set of pictures looking all stylish. He flaunted his chiselled abstatic body. The actor shared some AI generated pics and we definitely are in awe of all.

Ashi Singh dances to Ore Piya

“Ore Piya” is a beautiful and melodious song from the Indian film industry. It was originally featured in the movie “Aaja Nachle,” released in 2007. The song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman and sung by the talented playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Ashi can be seen dancing with all grace in the video. Check out-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

