Siddharth Nigam shares happiness after first IIFA experience, Ashi Singh is feeling 'troubled'

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are both extremely active and popular on different social media platforms. Whatever they post go viral in no time. Let's check out the latest way by means of which they are engaging with the audience

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the finest actors and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space in today’s time. Both of them started their respective careers in the entertainment space as child artistes and well, given the kind of dedication, efforts and sincerity that they have put forward from their end towards work, we can certainly say that they are headed in the right direction. Both of them are extremely efficient when it comes to their body of work and well, that’s exactly why, come whatever situation, we are absolutely in awe of anything and everything that they have to provide from their end.

Check out how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are winning hearts with their latest social media posts:

Both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are extremely fond of each other and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and captivating photos, videos and reels on social media, internet truly loves it for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, the ‘handsome hunk’ Siddharth Nigam is seen flaunting his first-ever IIFA experience in life, especially after his grand success in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and well, his presence over there was certainly lovely and motivating for one and all. On the other hand, in her Instagram story, Ashi Singh spoke about why she’s being annoyed with pimples and why they keep returning to her again and again. Well, funny, ain’t it? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Sensational and brilliant in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com