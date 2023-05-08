Siddharth Nigam turns into shirtless 'Shehzada', Ashi Singh has breakfast to offer

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the finest young talents and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space today. Both of them started their respective careers in the entertainment space as child artistes and well, given the kind of hard work, efforts and dedication that they have put forward from their end towards work, we can certainly say that they are headed in the right direction. Both of them are extremely efficient when it comes to their body of work and well, that’s why, come what may, we are absolutely in awe of anything and everything that they have to provide from their end.

Check out how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are winning hearts with their latest social media posts:

Both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are extremely fond of each other and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and captivating photos, videos and reels on social media, internet truly loves it for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, the ‘handsome hunk’ Siddharth Nigam is seen flaunting his chiseled physique and personality in a new video and on the other hand, Ashi Singh is giving us all a sneak-peek into her personal life. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love with both their posts? See below folks –

Work Front:

Siddharth Nigam was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie whereas Ashi Singh is winning hearts in the popular TV show Meet on Zee TV. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com