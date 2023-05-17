ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are immensely respected by one and all and that's why, they are frequent in sharing content from their end. Check out all that you need to know about Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes and Ashi Singh's trekking love

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 06:32:57
Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most admired and dynamic young talents that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we truly love the spirit that they have shown in all these years and how. The two of them were earlier seen in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga TV show and well, no wonder, fans have simply loved their stunning and sensational chemistry for real and in the true sense of the term. The two of them are good friends in life and well, that’s why, whenever they have new projects coming, they always show a lot of love and support to each other for the sake of their fans.

Check out the latest social media activities of Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh:

The thing with both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh is that come what may, they both love to share new and engaging photos, videos and reels on their social media handle to entertain their fans. So, this time as well, we see a lot of happy and entertaining stuff coming from their end. While Siddharth Nigam is seen flaunting his summer vibes like a pro in his latest beach moment where he is dressed up in casuals, Ashi Singh, on the other hand, is seen killing it with perfection as she has taken out time for herself to enjoy trekking with her dear friends. Well, do you all want to check out these moments? Well, here you go folks –

Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking 807782

Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking 807783

Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking 807784

Well, absolutely amazing and stunning, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Siddharth Nigam flexes strong selfie game, Ashi Singh says, "you are not picking up..."
Siddharth Nigam flexes strong selfie game, Ashi Singh says, "you are not picking up..."
Runway Beauty: Ashi Singh dolls up in shimmery ruffle midi, watch
Runway Beauty: Ashi Singh dolls up in shimmery ruffle midi, watch
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam caught partying with Sumedh Mudgalkar on Mother’s Day
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam caught partying with Sumedh Mudgalkar on Mother’s Day
Siddharth Nigam’s enjoys a chunky burger after football match, see pic
Siddharth Nigam’s enjoys a chunky burger after football match, see pic
Siddharth Nigam ups his swag saying ‘all eyes on me’, Avneet Kaur asserts ‘a person…’
Siddharth Nigam ups his swag saying ‘all eyes on me’, Avneet Kaur asserts ‘a person…’
Ashi Singh rings retro in crop top and jeans
Ashi Singh rings retro in crop top and jeans
Latest Stories
Watch Now: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's bold and beautiful dance will stab hearts
Watch Now: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's bold and beautiful dance will stab hearts
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Get 'summer ready' with Anushka Sen (bold pics alert)
Get 'summer ready' with Anushka Sen (bold pics alert)
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation
Palak Sindhwani and her sunshine glow is blissful
Palak Sindhwani and her sunshine glow is blissful
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is a sucker for aamras, fans love it
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is a sucker for aamras, fans love it
Read Latest News