Sneak Peek Into Aashika Bhatia's Sassy Look In Leopard Ensemble And No Makeup

Aashika Bhatia is a sensational social media star. The diva participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 as a wild card entry. She was out after a few days from the house. However, her few days in the house won millions of hearts. And today, her unfiltered snap-in sassy look is grabbing our attention.

Aashika Bhatia’s Sassy Look

In the latest pictures, Aashika wore a captivating Leopard print dress. She looked graceful and elegant in her simple yet eye-catching look in the sassy avatar. However, what caught our major attention was her no-makeup look. The diva is bold and fearless; if she can be a glamorous girl, she can be her real self with her fans too. And today, she did the exact thing.

Aashika, in the unfiltered snaps, looked beautiful with her flaws. She was bold enough to let her real skin shine. Her adorable pose holding her face is a treat for fans. Her simplicity is the heart-melting thing is these pictures. It takes courage to be real and true to everyone, and Aashika is one of them. We loved her gorgeousness in these pictures. The way she smiles and pouts is too adorable, and undoubtedly one can’t miss this one.

Aashika Bhatia is known for her acting prowess in the TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Meera.

