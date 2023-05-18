ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

So Cute: Ashi Singh keeps the retro polka play in mint green on point

Ashi Singh leaves internet stunned with her preppy look in polka dot mint green co-Ord set. The pictures left entire internet awestruck. Check out pictures below and take goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 08:36:29
So Cute: Ashi Singh keeps the retro polka play in mint green on point

Ashi Singh, known for her notable roles in the television industry, exudes a charming fashion sense that effortlessly blends elegance and modernity. With her fashion choices, she showcases an innate ability to embrace a variety of styles, leaving a lasting impression on her audience.

Ashi’s wardrobe is a delightful mix of classic and contemporary pieces. Whether she is seen donning traditional Indian attire or experimenting with chic western outfits, she carries herself with grace and confidence. Owing to that, here’s how Ashi Singh is keeping us all astounded with her preppy hot looks in mint-green co-ords.

Ashi Singh stuns in mint green co-Ords

In the pictures, we can see the actress wearing a stylish mint-green polka dot co-Ord sets. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. The diva rounded it off with dewy soft eyes, sleek eyebrows and pink lips. The actress posed with a sweet smile on camera.

So Cute: Ashi Singh keeps the retro polka play in mint green on point 808114

Reactions

One wrote, “Ashi can u please confirm if this quitting news is true or rumours?”

Another wrote, “shi di app dono meet show se ja rhe ho lekin me app dono kya pehle ka episodes dekhti rahongi”

A third user wrote, “Mtttt jayiye naaa show se kaise rahege aap k bina plzzzzz”

Ashi Singh to quit the show Meet

As of now rumours are sprawling that Ashi and Shagun, both are set to quit the show. As per a report by Filmi Beat, it’s been stated, that they have submitted their official resignation. They will conclude their shooting commitments in the coming month. Despite the absence of an official statement, the industry buzz continues to circulate with rumors regarding their impending exit.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking
Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking
Siddharth Nigam flexes strong selfie game, Ashi Singh says, "you are not picking up..."
Siddharth Nigam flexes strong selfie game, Ashi Singh says, "you are not picking up..."
Runway Beauty: Ashi Singh dolls up in shimmery ruffle midi, watch
Runway Beauty: Ashi Singh dolls up in shimmery ruffle midi, watch
Ashi Singh rings retro in crop top and jeans
Ashi Singh rings retro in crop top and jeans
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Latest Stories
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Inside Reem Sameer Sheikh’s quintessential vacay vibes
Inside Reem Sameer Sheikh’s quintessential vacay vibes
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life
Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits
Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits
Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Scoop: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar signs Wes Anderson Film
Scoop: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar signs Wes Anderson Film
Read Latest News