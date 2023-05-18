So Cute: Ashi Singh keeps the retro polka play in mint green on point

Ashi Singh leaves internet stunned with her preppy look in polka dot mint green co-Ord set. The pictures left entire internet awestruck. Check out pictures below and take goals

Ashi Singh, known for her notable roles in the television industry, exudes a charming fashion sense that effortlessly blends elegance and modernity. With her fashion choices, she showcases an innate ability to embrace a variety of styles, leaving a lasting impression on her audience.

Ashi’s wardrobe is a delightful mix of classic and contemporary pieces. Whether she is seen donning traditional Indian attire or experimenting with chic western outfits, she carries herself with grace and confidence. Owing to that, here’s how Ashi Singh is keeping us all astounded with her preppy hot looks in mint-green co-ords.

Ashi Singh stuns in mint green co-Ords

In the pictures, we can see the actress wearing a stylish mint-green polka dot co-Ord sets. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. The diva rounded it off with dewy soft eyes, sleek eyebrows and pink lips. The actress posed with a sweet smile on camera.

Reactions

One wrote, “Ashi can u please confirm if this quitting news is true or rumours?”

Another wrote, “shi di app dono meet show se ja rhe ho lekin me app dono kya pehle ka episodes dekhti rahongi”

A third user wrote, “Mtttt jayiye naaa show se kaise rahege aap k bina plzzzzz”

Ashi Singh to quit the show Meet

As of now rumours are sprawling that Ashi and Shagun, both are set to quit the show. As per a report by Filmi Beat, it’s been stated, that they have submitted their official resignation. They will conclude their shooting commitments in the coming month. Despite the absence of an official statement, the industry buzz continues to circulate with rumors regarding their impending exit.