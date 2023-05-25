ADVERTISEMENT
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 09:59:29
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba

Ashi Singh, the epitome of charm and grace, recently set hearts aflutter as she donned a breathtaking lehenga choli. With every step she took, Ashi radiated elegance and confidence, captivating everyone with her enchanting aura. The vibrant hues and intricate details of her attire perfectly accentuated her natural beauty, making her the center of attention.

Ashi transformed into a vision straight out of a fairy tale, leaving everyone mesmerized. Her infectious smile and infectious energy lit up the room, as she effortlessly showcased her impeccable fashion sense. Ashi Singh truly knows how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat, and her appearance in the beautiful lehenga choli was nothing short of a magical fashion moment!

Ashi Singh’s latest video

While we are overawed with the astounding look in the video, we are stunned with her dance steps too. In the video, we can see the actress dancing all gorgeous to the song Dilruba. Sharing the video, she wrote, “This song”

Take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Dua hai ke khatam ye intezaar hojay bas ek baar ap ka didaar hojay aur jitna pyara hum apse karte hai na. Khuda kare ke unko bhi itna pyar hojay”

Another wrote, “bohat happy mood mai ho lgta hai ashi mam aap posts pe post mil rhi hai Aaj hme”

A third user wrote, “I’m happy that you are trying to be more active on insta 🧿🫶🏻❤️”

A fourth one added, “My favourite song Ashu and your favourite song Ashu nice song Ashu ❤️”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

