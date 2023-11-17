Sriti Jha introduces Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Amruta to fans, ex-costar Shabir Ahluwalia reacts

Television sensation Sriti Jha, celebrated for her iconic portrayal of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again in the upcoming Zee TV show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actress recently took to Instagram to introduce fans to her character Amruta, offering a glimpse into the intriguing world of her new venture.

In the captivating photo shared by Sriti, she exudes elegance against the backdrop of the sun, setting the stage for what promises to be a compelling storyline. Dressed in a resplendent pink saree adorned with matching embellishments on her blouse, Sriti radiates grace and charm as she brings Amruta to life. The attention to detail is evident in her choice of accessories, from the delicate pink bangles to the white moti neckpiece, each element meticulously selected to enhance the character’s persona.

Completing her traditional ensemble, Sriti opted for small golden jhumkas and a small black bindi, adding a touch of classic simplicity to her look. The photo captures the essence of Amruta, leaving fans eager to unravel the layers of this new character brought to life by the versatile Sriti. The actress shared the photo on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read, “Aapki Amruta ❤️,” creating an instant connection between the character and her audience.

Sriti’s ex-co-star and friend, Shabir Ahluwalia, who shared the screen with her in Kumkum Bhagya, couldn’t help but express his admiration. He commented, “Superbbbb ❤️❤️,” showcasing the camaraderie and support that exists within the television industry.