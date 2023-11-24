Sumbul Touqeer All Smiles In Floral Blue Dress, Take A Look

With her latest appearance, Sumbul Touqeer is turning up the heat in the fashion scene. Known for her simple yet attractive wardrobe collection, the actress, this time, serves a fashion that can be your go-to pick in a blissful floral pattern in a blooming blue shade. Let’s have a closer look at her glam.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Beautiful Smile In Blue Floral Mini Dress

Sharing these cheerful photos, Sumbul Touqeer, in her caption, wrote, “Floral for the day.” The Kavya actress can be seen embracing her simplicity in a beautiful blue floral dress from the fashion house Blue Bella. The outfit has slip sleeves and a round neck, emphasizing her beautiful shoulders. At the same time, the fitting bodice, followed by a comfy fit skirt, looks the perfect choice for every day. The ruffle pattern around the stomach looks stylish. However, the light blue shade with the beautiful ice-blue flowers and green leaves looks enchanting.

That’s not all! Sumbul Touqeer knows how to give her simple look an attractive touch with the oxidized big stud earrings. While the white flower ring on her left hand finger looks grand; on the other hand, she adorns her right hand with a golden bracelet. Her open, soft curls go well with her breezy and easy look. Her small eyes with the black eyeliner look beautiful. However, with the pink lips, she completes her overall appearance. In the photos, Sumbul Touqeer stabs hearts with her cuteness in the floral bliss.

Did you, too, like Sumbul Touqeer’s floral glam? Let us know in the comments box.