Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma go goofy on Kavya sets

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, the charismatic duo from the popular television series “Kavya,” recently treated their fans to a glimpse of their playful off-screen chemistry. The onscreen love birds, known for their compelling performances, ventured into a lighthearted zone as they shared endearing and goofy moments from the sets of the show

The onscreen love birds can be seen decked up in their casual adorns. Sumbul can be seen in a lilac chikankari kurti teamed with white pants and minimal makeup. While on the other hand Mishkat can be seen in a stylish brick red shirt teamed with denim jeans. In the photos we can see the duo going all goofy on camera. Check out photos below:

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, an engaging Indian Hindi-language drama series, made its debut on 25th September 2023 on Sony Entertainment Television, simultaneously captivating audiences through digital streaming on Sony LIV. Crafted by the creative prowess of Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative Unit, the show unfolds with a stellar cast, featuring Sumbul Touqeer as Kavya Bansal. Kavya, portrayed as an IAS officer, navigates a complex web of relationships as Rajeev and Anjali’s younger daughter, Navya and Mayank’s sister, and Shubham’s ex-fiancée. Her life takes a compelling turn with the introduction of Mishkat Varma as Adhiraj “Adi” Pradhan, a suspended IAS officer and Kavya’s love interest. The series weaves a tapestry of emotions, promising an enthralling narrative filled with love, passion, and the intricacies of human connections. Sarah Killedar’s portrayal of young Kavya Bansal adds a nostalgic layer to the storyline, while Mishkat Varma brings depth to the character of Adhiraj, making Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon a must-watch for enthusiasts of Indian television dramas.