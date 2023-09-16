Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma post pictures from their shoot location in Lucknow as they ready for their new show on Sony TV, Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon.

Sony TV‘s new show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon brings Sumbul Touqeer back to the TV screens after her portrayal in Imlie on Star Plus. She also took part in Bigg Boss 16 and enjoyed great fandom. Now, she will be seen paired opposite Mishkat Varma for the Sony TV show, Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, produced by DJs – A Creative Unit. The show seems to be a subject on women empowerment and to see Sumbul play such a dynamic and powerful lead role, feels good. The look given to Sumbul for the show has also won a lot of praise.

Well, the leads are presently in Lucknow as part of their promotional activity for the show. They were seen in their character getups, in the outdoor place of Gomtinagar, near the River Front. Sumbul was also seen taking a BTS of her makeup session of getting into the skin of the character she plays.

The promo and the first look of the show are already on air in which Sumbul is seen playing an IAS officer. She will be married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

Are you all ready for this new show on Sony TV? Do you like this new Jodi of Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer? Tell us here.