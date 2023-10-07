Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Defines Simplicity To The Core in This Off-Shoulder Ruffled Floral Dress

Sumbul Touqeer dresses elegantly in a short off-shoulder ruffled floral dress. Look at her pretty demeanour and feel good about it. Also, check the picture to believe how simple looks can be elegant too.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Oct,2023 19:30:10
Sumbul Touqeer the talented young actor is back to work and television with the new Sony TV show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The show has Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer playing the leads. Sumbul and Mishkat have gelled well to be called a Popular Onscreen Jodi. The show which launched recently, has started well. Sumbul and Mishkat have been found together on social media, promoting the show and setting the adrenaline rushing of the viewers with their good chemistry. Well, we have also seen Sumbul indulging in some amazing styling and fashion. Well, we wrote about how she wore a simple lagging kurta and placed a flower on her hair to give it a great look!! Today, we have Sumbul again showing us that in simplicity, lies the biggest challenge to look good. And she does fare well in this attire, which is an off-shoulder ruffled floral dress.

Sumbul is seen wearing a ruffled off-shoulder dress. The dress in question is short, and it has amazing floral prints. Sumbul has left her hair loose and is seen smiling as ever. A simple look made grand with Sumbul’s poise and style, we should say.

Sumbul questions her fans and puts them into play by asking them to caption this look and picture. She also says that the best caption will get pinned!!

You can take a quick look at the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, a nice opportunity to catch the attention of this popular star!! Are you already thinking about a good caption?

What about – Simple, Smiling, Sexy!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

