Sumbul Touqeer Fulfils Her Dream As She Welcomes 'Naya Sadasya' In Her Life

Sumbul Touqeer lives with her father and sister, and today taking to her Instagram, she shared the glimpse of ‘Naya Sadasya’ she welcomed into her life. Before you may wonder anything else, let us reveal that the new member is no one but her dream car. The actress recently fulfilled her dream of buying a new deluxe car.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Deluxe Car

The 19-year-old gifted herself a brand new deluxe Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi in vibrant blue color. In the Instagram pictures, the actress can be seen posing with her deluxe blue car. She wore a pink crop top paired with white trousers, and completed her style with white swanky shoes. The big smile on her face reveals her happiness.

Take a look below:-

In the caption, she wrote, “Naya sadasya is hereee!!!!

And it is blueeee!!!!

Thank you @marutisuzukiofficial and #raviwaarwithstarparivaar 🤍💫.” Sumbul Touqeer’s new car is worth Rs. 17.25. And in an interview with TOI, she expressed herself, “Since a very long time I wanted to buy a car. I love driving and was sure about buying this car. I’m happy to finally be able to gift myself this car. Nobody is my house likes to drive and I’m the only one who is fond of driving.”

Further, she added that she bought this car last year, but couldn’t bring it home due to her busy schedule,. “I got this car last year but due to Bigg Boss and other things I didn’t get it home. I’m very happy to finally have it.”

Share your good wishes in the comments section.