Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress. Recently, the diva mesmerized her fans with her traditional look in a black chikankari kurta set. Check out the pictures below

The stunning Sumbul Touqeer always makes hearts flutter with her gorgeousness. She has an exquisite taste in fashion, whether ethnic or western. However, the diva is ruling over hearts in traditional flair this time. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared the new pictures in a black kurta set.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Beautiful Glimpse In Black Kurta Set

In the shared images, Sumbul can be seen embracing her ethnicity in a beautiful black kurta with white chikankari embroidery around the neckline and sleeves. She paired the kurta with a plain black palazzo and a matching dupatta. She aced her ethnic look in the outfit from Ambraee. With her enchanting appearance, the diva made hearts flutter.

But wait, there is more! She left her hair open to elevate her staggering avatar. She adorns her mesmerizing glam with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. In addition, the black paduka footwear with gold embellishments complements her overall glam.

Throughout the series of pictures, Sumbul Touqeer flaunted her quirkiness. Posing in the greenery, she bloomed like a diva in the ethnic drape. Her beautiful smile undoubtedly brought a big smile to our faces. Her simplicity in the traditional flare makes us look up to her for ethnic styles.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s beautiful avatar in a black chikankari kurta set? Please share your views in the comments box.