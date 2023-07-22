ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics

Sumbul Touqeer constantly impresses her fans with her chic style. The diva is flaunting her stunning looks in black co-ord set in the latest pictures on the internet

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jul,2023 03:00:31
Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics 835810

Sumbul Touqeer is not an unknown name in the Television industry. She made her way to the hearts of the audience with her performance in Star Plus show Imlie. Her amazing acting skills and interesting plot made her a household name in the industry. Other than that, she has a fashion that keeps her buzzing in the headlines. Check out her new chic look in black.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Chic Black Look

In the latest shared pictures by Face Magazine, Sumbul Touqeer wore a black cut-out top paired with matching flare pants. The butterfly neckline defined her collarbones. The shimmery dots added a sparkling look. At the same time, shimmery eye shadow blushed cheeks, nude lips, and curly hairstyle rounded her appearance.

Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics 835806

Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics 835807

Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics 835808

Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics 835809

Throughout the pictures, she looked stunning, flaunting her gorgeousness. Her incredible journey in the industry has made her an inspiration. From appearing in Star Plus show Imlie to participating in Bigg Boss 16, she has earned huge fandom. In an interview with Face Magazine, she revealed about her journey, upcoming projects, and much more.

While the actress is buzzing in headlines for her new song Shazishen which was released on 19th July alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar, the pictures from the launch party went viral on the internet.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s new look in a black avatar? Please share your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza 835455
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza
Sumbul Touqeer Turns Beauty In One Shoulder Mini Dress; See Pics 833150
Sumbul Touqeer Turns Beauty In One Shoulder Mini Dress; See Pics
"I'm Confused," Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making 832182
“I’m Confused,” Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making
Sumbul Touqeer gets a 'reality check' on the shooting sets, watch 831894
Sumbul Touqeer gets a ‘reality check’ on the shooting sets, watch
Sumbul Touqeer Pairs Up With Sumedh Mudgalkar For Sazishen; Check Out 828715
Sumbul Touqeer Pairs Up With Sumedh Mudgalkar For Sazishen; Check Out
Sumbul Touqeer Couldn't Stop Gushing; Know Why 824015
Sumbul Touqeer Couldn’t Stop Gushing; Know Why
Latest Stories
Dussehra 2023: Nandamuri Balakrishna Returns in 'Bhagavanth Kesari' with Stellar Cast 836316
Dussehra 2023: Nandamuri Balakrishna Returns in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ with Stellar Cast
Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Celebrate 9 Years Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan With Gang; Check Pics 836329
Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Celebrate 9 Years Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan With Gang; Check Pics
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a war of words 836281
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a war of words
Ashnoor Kaur Goes Stylish In Cool Top And Shorts; Calls It College Fit 836324
Ashnoor Kaur Goes Stylish In Cool Top And Shorts; Calls It College Fit
I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur 836307
I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana taunts Maan over his farming decison 836282
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana taunts Maan over his farming decison
Read Latest News