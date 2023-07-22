Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics

Sumbul Touqeer is not an unknown name in the Television industry. She made her way to the hearts of the audience with her performance in Star Plus show Imlie. Her amazing acting skills and interesting plot made her a household name in the industry. Other than that, she has a fashion that keeps her buzzing in the headlines. Check out her new chic look in black.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Chic Black Look

In the latest shared pictures by Face Magazine, Sumbul Touqeer wore a black cut-out top paired with matching flare pants. The butterfly neckline defined her collarbones. The shimmery dots added a sparkling look. At the same time, shimmery eye shadow blushed cheeks, nude lips, and curly hairstyle rounded her appearance.

Throughout the pictures, she looked stunning, flaunting her gorgeousness. Her incredible journey in the industry has made her an inspiration. From appearing in Star Plus show Imlie to participating in Bigg Boss 16, she has earned huge fandom. In an interview with Face Magazine, she revealed about her journey, upcoming projects, and much more.

While the actress is buzzing in headlines for her new song Shazishen which was released on 19th July alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar, the pictures from the launch party went viral on the internet.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s new look in a black avatar? Please share your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.