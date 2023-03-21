Sumbul Touqeer is an avid social media user. The actress keeps her fans updated with her everyday posts and pictures on her Instagram. Here again, the diva has shared astounding pictures on her gram, where we can see her absolutely gorgeous wearing a beautiful pink co-ord set. The diva shared a series of candid pictures on her profile, catering fashion goals.

In the pictures we can see the actress wearing in the beautiful hot pink cutout co-Ord set. The outfit featured puffed balloon sleeves. The actress completed the look with a pair of beige pumps. The diva completed the look with her short wavy black tresses and rounded it off with no makeup look. Posing with a smile on her face, the actress wrote, “Adding pink into my bluetiful life”

Here take a look at the pictures-

The actress went on to share some more pictures in the series showcasing her sides in different moods. The actress looked dreamy in all the pictures, while her fans couldn’t help but fall in love once again.

Sumbul became a household name after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss. Later to that, the actress also earned immense love with her acting chops on the screen with shows like Imlie, Article 15 and others. However, Imlie got her most love and recognition from the netizens.

Coming back to her fashion, what are your views on the above style file by Sumbul?