Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob in Indian Television. The diva embraces her stunning glam in the electric blue gown. Check out the stunning photoshoot below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Sep,2023 02:20:36
Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850177

One of the cutest beauties, Sumbul Touqeer never misses a chance to make hearts flutter with her mesmerizing appearances in fashion extravaganza. Whether ethnic or western, she knows to embrace style with grace and comfort. Yet again, her electric charm in the latest pictures is buzzing on the internet.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Electric Glam

Styled by Purva Bansal, Sumbul, in the latest pictures, can be seen wearing an electric blue thigh-high slit slip gown from the fashion house UNFOLD by Sahiba Gujral. In the strong shade of blue, the diva looks nothing short of a badass queen.

But wait, there is a twist; she opts for diamond embellished earrings, a bracelet, and a ring from Mirana by Megha, elevating her overall appearance. Her hair, styled in soft curls, sparkling eye makeup, and glossy lips give her strong woman vibes.

Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850178

Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850179

In contrast, the transparent heels from The Raresole elevate her stylish walk. The actress in the pictures flaunts her picturesque figure. While in the caption, she calls herself “Kyuki mai apni favorite hoon.”

Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850182

Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850183

Impressed with her electric fashion extravaganza, users couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “Aur aap humari bi favourite ho Sumsum.” “Sum apni favourite Hai aur Hamari Bhi,” commented the second. The third said, “Bawaall.”

What is your reaction to Sumbul Touqeer’s electric glam? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma share playful moments during new show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shoot 849553
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma share playful moments during new show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shoot
Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer unveils first look for ‘Kavya Bansal’, check out 849333
Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer unveils first look for ‘Kavya Bansal’, check out
Watch: Sumbul Touqeer Jamming With Miss Diva Universe Shweta Sharda 847552
Watch: Sumbul Touqeer Jamming With Miss Diva Universe Shweta Sharda
Sumbul Touqeer Is All Hearts In Black Chikankari Kurta Set, Take A Look 846841
Sumbul Touqeer Is All Hearts In Black Chikankari Kurta Set, Take A Look
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress 845840
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress
Sumbul Touqeer Fulfils Her Dream As She Welcomes 'Naya Sadasya' In Her Life 844956
Sumbul Touqeer Fulfils Her Dream As She Welcomes ‘Naya Sadasya’ In Her Life

Latest Stories

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850163
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates ‘Thiruvonam’ In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch 850155
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch
Sanya Malhotra embodies Victorian glam in deep neck velvet midi, Tamanna Bhatia lovestruck 850269
Sanya Malhotra embodies Victorian glam in deep neck velvet midi, Tamanna Bhatia lovestruck
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set 850281
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850308
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress
Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos 850343
Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos
Read Latest News