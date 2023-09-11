Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos

One of the cutest beauties, Sumbul Touqeer never misses a chance to make hearts flutter with her mesmerizing appearances in fashion extravaganza. Whether ethnic or western, she knows to embrace style with grace and comfort. Yet again, her electric charm in the latest pictures is buzzing on the internet.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Electric Glam

Styled by Purva Bansal, Sumbul, in the latest pictures, can be seen wearing an electric blue thigh-high slit slip gown from the fashion house UNFOLD by Sahiba Gujral. In the strong shade of blue, the diva looks nothing short of a badass queen.

But wait, there is a twist; she opts for diamond embellished earrings, a bracelet, and a ring from Mirana by Megha, elevating her overall appearance. Her hair, styled in soft curls, sparkling eye makeup, and glossy lips give her strong woman vibes.

In contrast, the transparent heels from The Raresole elevate her stylish walk. The actress in the pictures flaunts her picturesque figure. While in the caption, she calls herself “Kyuki mai apni favorite hoon.”

Impressed with her electric fashion extravaganza, users couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “Aur aap humari bi favourite ho Sumsum.” “Sum apni favourite Hai aur Hamari Bhi,” commented the second. The third said, “Bawaall.”

What is your reaction to Sumbul Touqeer’s electric glam? Let us know in the comments box.