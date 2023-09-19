Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere pose as they get time off from their shoot of the new Sony TV show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. Read it here.

It’s show time for the actors who are going to be part of the Sony TV show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. Produced by DJ’s A Creative Unit, the show is all set to launch. Its main actors Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere are beaming with positivity as they look forward to playing their powerful roles in the show. They take time off from their shoot and engage in a pleasing BTS time. You can see their stylish appeal in this picture.

As we know, this show will be the comeback of Sumbul after her portrayal in Star Plus’ Imlie. She was seen taking part in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Anuj Sullere, as we know has been seen in the interesting concept of Chhappad Phaad Ke. Mishkat Varma returns after his lead stint in the Star Plus show Anandibaa aur Emily.

All three of them are seen wearing casuals and looking into Sumbul’s phone. Their poses are unique. Sumbul is seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue ripped jeans. Mishkat is seen wearing a brown shirt and dark-coloured pants. Anuj is also seen posing with them in clear casuals.

We recently saw Mishkat and Sumbul travel to Lucknow as part of the shoot and promotions of the show.

You can take a look at their cute pose here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

The promo and the first look of the Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, are already on air in which Sumbul is seen playing an IAS officer. She will be married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

Are you all excited for this new show? Drop in your thoughts here.