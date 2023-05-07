ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer reflects on her life journey, shares inspiring message

Sumbul Touqeer caught in a video as she reflects on life with a book written by Dr Shefali Batra, sharing the video, the Bigg Boss beauty reveals why the book is a must-read, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 09:34:36
Sumbul Touqeer reflects on her life journey, shares inspiring message

Sumbul Touqeer, a talented actress, has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances. With her exceptional acting prowess and natural charisma, she has garnered a loyal fan following. Sumbul has showcased her versatility through various roles, effortlessly bringing characters to life on screen.

However, as of now, the actress has brought in light to a serious issue like depression. Scroll beneath to read the scoop-

Shefali Batra collaborates with Sumbul

In the video, we can see Sumbul reading the book ‘Why do I feel so sad’ that is written Shefali Batra.

Shefali Batra sharing the video with Sumbul Toqueer wrote, “If you change how you see things; your world will change” says @sumbul_touqueer after reading “Why Do I Feel So Sad” by @drshefalibatra.”

The doctor added, “#booklaunch #author #newbook #books #authorsofinstagram #book #bookrelease #writersofinstagram #writer #readersofinstagram #amazon #booklovers #newrelease #bestseller #booksofinstagram #kindle #newbooks #writers #authors #drshefalibatra #mentalwellness #emotions #depression”

Why Depression is a serious issue?

Depression robs individuals of their vitality, sapping their motivation, clouding their thoughts, and stripping away the joy that once colored their world. It disrupts daily functioning, impairs relationships, and sabotages productivity, leaving a trail of shattered dreams and unfulfilled potential. Its gravity cannot be understated, for in its depths, it holds the potential to engulf even the brightest souls. It is this profound impact on the human experience that necessitates a serious and compassionate response to combat depression and offer solace to those in its relentless grip.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's 'pink' adventure is killer
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's 'pink' adventure is killer
Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer Khan says comfort is her first priority (watch full video)
Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer Khan says comfort is her first priority (watch full video)
Sumbul Touqeer reveals her only reason to love, says, "negativity chhodo..."
Sumbul Touqeer reveals her only reason to love, says, "negativity chhodo..."
Pranali Rathod Serves Girl Next Door Vibe In Blue Dress, Sumbul Touqeer Says, "Pyaar Hogaya..."
Pranali Rathod Serves Girl Next Door Vibe In Blue Dress, Sumbul Touqeer Says, "Pyaar Hogaya..."
Jhumka Bareli Wala Ft. Sumbul Touqeer
Jhumka Bareli Wala Ft. Sumbul Touqeer
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer reunites with Shiv Thakare, new project on cards?
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer reunites with Shiv Thakare, new project on cards?
Latest Stories
Chal Zindagi Music Launch: Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for Vivek Dahiya
Chal Zindagi Music Launch: Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for Vivek Dahiya
Disha Patani tosses her glam in cheeky blue co-ords
Disha Patani tosses her glam in cheeky blue co-ords
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif
Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer movie to release on 2nd June
Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer movie to release on 2nd June
Times when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor served BFF goals
Times when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor served BFF goals
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh takes ice bath at -15 degrees
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh takes ice bath at -15 degrees
Read Latest News