Sumbul Touqeer reflects on her life journey, shares inspiring message

Sumbul Touqeer caught in a video as she reflects on life with a book written by Dr Shefali Batra, sharing the video, the Bigg Boss beauty reveals why the book is a must-read, check out

Sumbul Touqeer, a talented actress, has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances. With her exceptional acting prowess and natural charisma, she has garnered a loyal fan following. Sumbul has showcased her versatility through various roles, effortlessly bringing characters to life on screen.

However, as of now, the actress has brought in light to a serious issue like depression. Scroll beneath to read the scoop-

Shefali Batra collaborates with Sumbul

In the video, we can see Sumbul reading the book ‘Why do I feel so sad’ that is written Shefali Batra.

Shefali Batra sharing the video with Sumbul Toqueer wrote, “If you change how you see things; your world will change” says @sumbul_touqueer after reading “Why Do I Feel So Sad” by @drshefalibatra.”

Why Depression is a serious issue?

Depression robs individuals of their vitality, sapping their motivation, clouding their thoughts, and stripping away the joy that once colored their world. It disrupts daily functioning, impairs relationships, and sabotages productivity, leaving a trail of shattered dreams and unfulfilled potential. Its gravity cannot be understated, for in its depths, it holds the potential to engulf even the brightest souls. It is this profound impact on the human experience that necessitates a serious and compassionate response to combat depression and offer solace to those in its relentless grip.