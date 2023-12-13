Sumbul Touqeer Shows Her Crazy Dance Moves On ‘Gulabi Sharara’, Watch

The gorgeous, talented and versatile Sumbul Touqeer never misses a chance to capture attention with her unique presence on social media. From sharing insights from her personal life to treating fans with her impeccable fashion, Sumbul’s Instagram feed is a full dose of entertainment. And today’s dance video is no exception. Let’s take a look below.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Crazy Dance

Sumbul took to her Instagram and dropped a video of herself grooving on the trending Uttrakhandi song ‘Gulabi Sharara’ sung by Inder Arya. This music video has more than 22 million views on YouTube channel. Taking a chance in her free time, Sumbul can be seen dancing and collaborating with choreographer Nishita Tikmani.

In the shared video, Sumbul Touqeer dances her heart out, syncing with the lyrics and the music. Sumbul and Nishita’s dance made us stand and groove with themselves through their impromptu steps. With the visuals, it seems the duo are having fun on their off day as they dance in the garden in the sunny weather. Sharing this video, she wrote, “This week is all about Gulabi Sharara.”

