Sumbul Touqeer Stabs Hearts In Candid No Makeup Look, See Here

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob beauty of the town. She never fails to rule with her bubbly and free-spirited personality. With her top-notch acting skills, the diva has become a household name. Not only this, Sumbul is an active social media user who loves to treat her fans with insights of her personal and professional life.

Sumbul Touqeer’s No Makeup Glam

Treating her fans, Sumbul Touqeer drops a candid photo of herself on her Instagram handle. In the shared image, Sumbul can be seen wearing a colourful dress with the comfortable feel and charming appearance. With the visuals it seems Sumbul is enjoying her ‘me time’ in nature.

What caught our attention is Sumbul Touqeer’s no makeup look. With or without makeup, Sumbul looks beautiful. Her open hairstyle with the black shoulder bag looks cool. However the cheerful big smile on her facing is stabbing hearts. Sharing this photo, Sumbul in her caption wrote, “In my own world.” Sumbul’s gorgeousness never fails to capture hearts and make her fans fall for her.

Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame with her debut show Imlie and now she is ruling over hearts in the Sony TV’s show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon alongside Mishkat Varma in lead.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s beautiful smile in the no makeup look? Drop your views in the comments box.