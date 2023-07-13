ADVERTISEMENT
Sumbul Touqeer Turns Beauty In One Shoulder Mini Dress; See Pics

Sumbul Touqeer often buzzes in headlines for her fashion. The diva in her latest post turned beauty in one shoulder mini dress. Let's check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jul,2023 10:00:13
One of the talented and renowned names Sumbul Touqeer, has carved her niche in the Television world. She became a household name with her role as Imlie in the show Imlie on Star Plus. Other than that, she is known for her unique taste in fashion. She knows to carry every look with grace and confidence. In the latest dump, the diva turned beauty in one shoulder mini dress. Let’s take a look.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Glam In One Shoulder Mini Dress

The 19-year-old shared some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram profile. In the below pictures, she wore a beautiful printed one-shoulder mini dress with one side puffed sleeves. She styled her look with an open hairstyle, hoop earrings, bold black eyes, and matte lips. Her strappy heels elevated her appearance. She keeps her fashion simple yet attractive. She knows to nail her choices. You can opt for aesthetic glam like Sumbul Touqeer for college or outings with friends.

Sumbul Touqeer captioned her post, “Look of the day.” She posed in her aesthetic look while her smile looked magical throughout the photos. She flaunted her picturesque figure and jawline with her different and sultry poses. Undoubtedly she makes one wonder about her.

Sumbul Touqeer has a fandom of 1.5 million. And she keeps her fans engaged with her constantly. She will next feature in the music video Sazishen alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar.

Sumbul Touqeer’s new one-shoulder glam is undoubtedly one of a kind. Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

