Sumbul Touqeer wishes luck to Shiv Thakare for KKK13

Sumbul Touqeer wishes all the luck for Shiv Thakare for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She shared a special reel on social media handle, where we can see the two dancing together

Sumbul Touqeer is an avid social media. She made a household name after her amazing participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Ever since that, the diva earned her own separate fanbase all across the nation.

Sumbul also shares a beautiful bond with the other stars from the nation. And here’s what she had to say to her dear friend Shiv Thakare as the latter is set to join KKK13.

Sumbul Touqeer wishes the best to Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is all set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant. Owing to the news, Sumbul Touqeer, who is a popular tv stars and is a former Bigg Boss participant has shared a video on her social media handle wishing the best to Shiv sharing the video.

Sharing the video, Sumbul wrote, “Best of luck shiv for kkk13

This is my 177635th wish 🤣

Picture Abhi baaki hai mere dost”

In the video, we can see Sumbul looking all preppy and pretty in her school girl outfit. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare can be seen all grand in his pink dapper pantsuit.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi

This Indian adventure-based reality series, based on the popular international format “Fear Factor,” has become a sensational hit, offering a unique blend of entertainment, suspense, and nail-biting challenges. With its daring stunts and charismatic celebrity participants, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” continues to captivate audiences, showcasing the triumph of human spirit in the face of fear.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” pits a group of renowned celebrities against each other in a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks, designed to test their courage, endurance, and ability to overcome their deepest fears. From heart-pounding heights to creepy crawlies, the show’s challenges are carefully crafted to push contestants to their limits, making it a true test of their physical and mental strength.