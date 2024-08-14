Sumbul Touqeer’s Sensual Look in Black Thigh-high Slit Gown

Hindi Television stars who play a cultural role on TV look hot in real life. Sumbul Touqeer plays the role of ‘Kavya’ in the show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon on Sony TV. Their simple appearance on TV and unique storyline always wins the audience’s hearts and help them gain good ratings for their show. Apart from acting, today’s actresses also need to keep themselves active on social media and post frequently to develop a connection with the audience.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Sensual look In Black Thigh-high Slit Gown

Sumbul Touqeer looks ravishing hot in a black floor-length gown.

The beautiful gown features a deep V-neckline, giving a bold look. The gown is embellished with sequins on the bust area, a sultry touch by the midriff cut, and beautiful mega sleeves that perfectly highlight the diva’s figure. The high slit gives a sensual look to the actress in which she alluring faults her toned legs.

The gown looks attractive to the actress, perfectly highlighting the curved figure. Sumbul pairs her look with a diamond chain pendant, a one-layer diamond choker, diamond earrings, and a silver watch. She completed her look with a side-swept curls hairstyle, which complements her overall look.