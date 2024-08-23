Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Abdul Aka Sharad Sankla Quits The Show? Know The Complete Truth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has captivated audiences for 16 years with its memorable characters and engaging storylines. Recent changes in the cast have stirred up discussions among fans. Notably, actor Kush Shah, known for his role as Goli, has recently departed from the show. This departure has led to renewed speculation about other cast members, particularly Sharad Sankla, who plays the beloved character Abdul.

There are reports that actor Sharad Sankla has left the show, which has surprised the fans. Actually, he has not been seen in the show for some time now, after which discussions have started among the fans, fueling rumors that he might also have left the series. In a recent talk with ETimes, he shared his statement on the rumors of quitting the show. Read the statement below!

Abdul Aka Sharad Sankla Statement On Quitting The Show-

Abdul, aka Sharad Sankla, shared his statement about leaving the show while talking to ETimes. He said, “No, the news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there but very soon Abdu will return. It is part of the storyline. It is such a lovely and long-running show and I am known because of my character of Abdul, it is a big achievement. Why will I quit the show? I can’t even think of quitting the show.”

