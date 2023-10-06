Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Munmun and Sunayana look mesmerizing in lehenga

Munmun Dutta, renowned for her role as Babita in the iconic television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of the show’s Ganesh Chaturthi special. Alongside her was the lovely Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the character of Anjali Mehta, together setting the stage on fire with their vibrant and traditional attire.

Munmun radiated grace in a resplendent bright green net lehenga adorned with intricate gold and pink thread work. Her outfit was a captivating blend of tradition and contemporary fashion. Munmun opted for a jewellery set in shades of green and pink. On the other hand, Sunayana donned a sunny yellow net lehenga that was adorned with golden butti border detailing. Her contrasting red blouse and dupatta, styled in the Gujarati tradition, added a dash of vibrancy. Sunayana’s jewellery exuded the golden radiance that complemented her bright yellow attire

The pictures shared by Munmun were from a dance performance specially choreographed for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the sets of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.’ The two talented actresses showcased not only their acting prowess but also their dancing skills, bringing joy to fans worldwide. Munmun candidly confessed in her caption that they had been anxious about the performance, but the end result was worth it.

She captioned her post: “We were anxious about everything but had fun shooting this. The last few days have been extremely tiring at work but feels good to have a nice end result. It was also cool to have a new dance partner @sunayanaf and I love the fact that we synced so well. Hope everyone enjoyed it too ✌🏻 💕”