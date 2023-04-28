Take the ‘gulaabi’ traditional saree code from Ashi Singh, pics inside

Ashi Singh stuns in a gorgeous embellished pink saree, check out her pictures below

Ashi Singh, the popular Indian television actress known for her role in the hit show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” has been making hurls in the fashion world with her stunning saree looks. From classic silk sarees to contemporary fusion drapes, Ashi has been experimenting with a variety of styles and fabrics. Her recent appearances at award shows and promotional events have left fans in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. Owing to that, her latest style in a sheer pink embellished saree would leave you awestruck.

Ashi Singh’s gorgeous look in pink embellished saree

The Meet actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. We can see her looking all gorgeous in her golden embroidered saree avatar. She completed the look with a matching pink embroidered blouse. The actress rounded it off with a stylish golden waist chain. Her hair looked on point, as she completed the look with her long wavy hair, minimal makeup and a pair of beautiful drop earrings.

Here take a look-

She went on to share some more candid moments in the saree avatar, leaving her fans all intrigued by her grace and stunning style. It’s safe to say that Ashi Singh is quickly becoming a fashion icon to watch out for. We can’t wait to see what stunning saree looks she’ll come up with next!

Work Front

Ashi Singh shot to fame with her amazing work on the screen. With her debut show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, the actress made a niche in the industry. She however became a household name with her role Yasmine in Aladdin.