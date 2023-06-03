ADVERTISEMENT
Take the ‘laze’ fashion cue from Ashi Singh

Whether she's rocking a casual T-shirt and jeans combo or donning a playful summer dress, Ashi Singh exudes a vibrant and youthful energy that reflects in her fashion choices.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jun,2023 01:05:21
Ashi Singh, known for her impeccable acting skills, is also turning heads with her casual fashion style. Her style file is a delightful mix of comfort and chicness, effortlessly blending trendy pieces with a touch of her own unique flair.

Whether she’s rocking a casual T-shirt and jeans combo or donning a playful summer dress, Ashi exudes a vibrant and youthful energy that reflects in her fashion choices. She knows how to accessorize just right, adding a pop of color with statement earrings or a stylish bag. With her infectious smile and confident demeanor, Ashi Singh’s casual fashion style is definitely one to watch, inspiring fashion enthusiasts to embrace comfort while staying effortlessly stylish.

Ashi Singh’s laze laid-back style from Meet sets

After a long day at the shooting sets, Ashi Singh decided to treat her fans with some candid picture from the sets of Meet. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish brown cosy yet bossy pantsuit. She completed the look with her pulled-back sleek hairbun and minimal makeover. Sharing the picture, Ashi wrote, “Haye Me To Thak Gayi” in the caption.

Here take a look at the picture-

Work Front

She gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough role as Naina Agarwal in the popular TV series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” where she portrayed a relatable and endearing character, earning immense praise from audiences and critics alike. Following the success of the show, Ashi went on to captivate viewers with her performances in other television projects. She showcased her versatility by participating in reality shows like “Kitchen Champion 5” and “Khatra Khatra Khatra,” where she displayed her fun-loving and adventurous side. Additionally, Ashi also made a memorable short appearance, replacing Avneet Kaur, for the role Yasmine in the show “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” adding her charm to the storyline. And now she is earning all the love with her work in Meet.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

