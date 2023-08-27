Take the ultimate airport fashion cue from TMKOC star Raj Anadkat, see pic

Raj Anadkat just gave us a lesson in airport swag that we didn’t know we needed! Dressed in his stylish green casual co-ords, he had the entire Thailand airport as his runway. This isn’t just your ordinary airport selfie; it’s the ‘booth phone’ kind, and Raj makes it look cooler than ever.

But what really stole the show was his caption game. In a hilarious twist, Raj wrote, “The Moment I Land, This Is What I Do ✈️❤️ `Haan Mummy, Pahuch Gaya Hu’.” It’s like he’s narrating the universal traveler’s struggle – the moment you land, you’ve got to make that call to let your parents know you’ve arrived safely, and he’s owning it with style and humour.

Check out-

When he’s not busy conquering airport fashion, Raj Anadkat has been making waves in the world of television. You might recognize him as the charming and affable Tapu from the beloved Indian sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” With his wit and comic timing, he’s won the hearts of audiences all over.

But Raj isn’t just about comedy; he’s a versatile actor who’s proven his mettle on the small screen. His portrayal of Tapu has been a key ingredient in the show’s success, and he continues to bring smiles to faces with his infectious energy.

So, whether he’s landing in style at an airport or tickling our funny bones as Tapu on TV, Raj Anadkat is a talent to watch out for. With each project, he’s carving a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, and we can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next.