Television | Celebrities

The overall production value of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is incredible: Sandeep Sachdev

Sandeep Sachdev who is presently seen playing the role of Kamalnath Kashyap in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti gets talking about his role and what he likes in his show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Aug,2023 14:10:47
Actor Sandeep Sachdev who plays the role of Kamalnath Kashyap in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films, is happy with the way his role is shaping up in the show.

Talking about his character, Sandeep says, “My character’s love is focused on his wife, his family, his mother, and his brother. As the story progresses and my character discovers certain things that he is unaware of at the moment, his character will develop further on screen. Right now, I am portraying a lovable husband, father, son, and brother, and I am thoroughly enjoying it. In reality, I also believe that I possess those characteristics. I am a person who loves people, so it’s not very difficult for me.”

Sandeep is happy that his show is a spin-off to his good friend Shabir Ahluwalia’s show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. “I already knew about Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, but I had never seen any episodes. I was aware of it because Shabir Ahluwalia is a friend, and we have known each other for a long time. I was so happy when I learned that I am in ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti,’ I thought it would be a royal portrayal, the first chapter of love, and I really love the title ‘Shiv Shakti.’ It’s a very empowering title.”

Talking about the unfortunate short tenure in his earlier show Lag Jaa Gale, which was for two weeks, Sandeep explains, “It’s unfortunate that it happened because I had shot for nearly two weeks, and I absolutely loved the character of Rishi Taneja. It made me realize how good and beautiful television can be. I had a great rapport with everyone on the set, from the crew to the cast. When I received a call from Studio LSD, I knew that ‘Radha Mohan’ was a successful show of theirs. I was told that this show would be a prequel, merging it into ‘Radhe Mohan.'”

Praising the production value of the show, Sandeep avers, “As an audience, I had a feeling of awe at the amazing production value already showcased in this show. In the first episode, they introduced Shakti’s family and portrayed the characterization of Banaras so well. The buildup of Shiv’s character and the interactions with my on-screen mother and Mandira were impressive. The overall production value is incredible.

Best of luck, Sandeep!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

