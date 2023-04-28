TMKOC actor Raj Anadkat is feeling sad during road trip, here's why

Raj Anadkat shares candid video from his long drive, check out below

The popular tv actor Raj Anadkat keeps it engaging on his Instagram. He is on the rise, given his social media engagement. He now owns a whopping number of fan following on his Instagram handle, and also owns a YouTube channel of his own.

As of now, the actor has shared a super relatable post on his Instagram handle, as he heads off to an exotic road trip.

Raj Anadkat’s latest post

Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram handle to share a video from his long drive trip. In the video, we can see him looking out of the window, not very happy with the situation, because he left his earphones at home.

Sharing the video, he added text saying, “you’re on a long road trip and realise you left earphones at home” He captioned it saying, “Verified

Dukh , Dard , Peeda 💔” He added hashtags, saying, “#rajanadkat #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram #funnyvideos #sad #roadtrip #funnyreels #reels”

Well, it’s something super relatable! For the earphones definitely come out as our saviours in these long road trips, adds on the vibe to be precise.

Work Front

Raj Anadkat became popular overnight after his massive entry as Tapu Gada in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier, it was Bhavya Gandhi who put the character to life. However, Raj with his honing skills didn’t take long to garner praise for his work.

He recently exited from the show recently. He later ventured into different other projects. He was last seen in the commercial of Manyavar along with Ranveer Singh. He recently shared update about his upcoming music video too.