“Tu kitni pyaari re”, Raj Anadkat is lost in love

The TMKOC actor shared a video on his social media handle to share a video, embracing the beauty of nature while syncing to the song Maahi Ve from the popular SRK starrer movie Kal Ho Na Ho

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 09:54:20
Love is in the air for Raj Anadkat, the talented actor from the beloved sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” In a captivating gesture, Raj took to social media to express his heartfelt emotions, leaving fans and followers in a state of blissful embrace of love, thoughts and nature.

Raj Anadkat’s relevation

With a video synced to the romantic melody of “Maahi Ve” from the iconic film “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” Raj immersed himself in the depths of love, capturing the essence of passion and devotion. Well, while not quite literally, the vibe says it all! Ain’t it?

But that’s not all that caught our attention! Raj’s impeccable sense of style shone through as he effortlessly donned a casual yet chic ensemble. Sporting a vibrant green t-shirt paired with crisp white pants, he exuded an aura of laid-back sophistication. With every move and every word, Raj Anadkat continues to capture hearts, reminding us all of the power of love and the joy it brings to our lives.

Check out the video below-

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Muje Lagti Hai Tu Kitni Pyaari Re” and added hashtags like: #rajanadkat #reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #mood #vibe #nature #music #love #smile #happy

Are you in love with the above video too? Because we are! It’s so refreshing to see our favourite Tapu in such different avatars and moments, isn’t it? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

