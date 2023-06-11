“Tu kitni pyaari re”, Raj Anadkat is lost in love

Love is in the air for Raj Anadkat, the talented actor from the beloved sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” In a captivating gesture, Raj took to social media to express his heartfelt emotions, leaving fans and followers in a state of blissful embrace of love, thoughts and nature.

Raj Anadkat’s relevation

With a video synced to the romantic melody of “Maahi Ve” from the iconic film “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” Raj immersed himself in the depths of love, capturing the essence of passion and devotion. Well, while not quite literally, the vibe says it all! Ain’t it?

But that’s not all that caught our attention! Raj’s impeccable sense of style shone through as he effortlessly donned a casual yet chic ensemble. Sporting a vibrant green t-shirt paired with crisp white pants, he exuded an aura of laid-back sophistication. With every move and every word, Raj Anadkat continues to capture hearts, reminding us all of the power of love and the joy it brings to our lives.

Check out the video below-

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Muje Lagti Hai Tu Kitni Pyaari Re” and added hashtags like: #rajanadkat #reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #mood #vibe #nature #music #love #smile #happy

Are you in love with the above video too? Because we are! It's so refreshing to see our favourite Tapu in such different avatars and moments, isn't it?