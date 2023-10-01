Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks

Highlights:

The fashion cosmos is all abuzz this season with the delightful resurgence of the timeless Chikankari kurta, and our favourite tinsel town divas are twirling their way into our hearts with their impeccable picks! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi, and Mugdha Chaphekar are leading the charge, showing us how to slay the fashion game effortlessly with this elegant and oh-so-comfortable attire.

Chikankari Kurta – A Timeless Elegance

Picture yourself gliding through a breezy summer day, wrapped in the sheer elegance of Chikankari. This ancient Indian embroidery style is renowned for its delicate and intricate hand-embroidered patterns on fine muslin, cotton, or silk fabric. Its origin dates back to the Mughal era, and today, it’s making a resplendent comeback in contemporary fashion. The Chikankari kurta, with its dreamy floral motifs and ethereal charm, has quickly become a wardrobe staple for every fashion-forward woman.

Shraddha Arya’s Sublime Choice

Shraddha Arya, the enchanting star of the popular TV series “Kundali Bhagya,” knows how to make a statement with her style. Her choice of a Chikankari kurta is a proof to her impeccable taste. She was spotted donning a pristine white Chikankari kurta paired with matching dupatta and churidar, and, did she look like a vision! The minimalistic yet chic ensemble is perfect for those scorching summer days when you want to stay cool while turning heads.

Shivangi Joshi’s Boho Chic Vibe

Shivangi Joshi, known for her role as Naira in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” radiates a bohemian aura in her Chikankari kurta. Her pick exudes a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles. She paired white Chikankari kurta with matching palazzo pants and chunky accessories, creating a boho-chic look that’s ideal for those who like to blend cultures and eras in their fashion choices.

Mugdha Chaphekar’s Regal Elegance

Mugdha Chaphekar, famous for her role as Prachi in “Kumkum Bhagya,” embodies regal elegance with her Chikankari kurta selection. She chose a rich, yellow kurta adorned with intricate Chikankari embroidery. The long, flowing silhouette and the vibrant colour palette make for a truly regal outfit. Mugdha’s choice showcases how Chikankari can effortlessly elevate your look, making you feel like royalty wherever you go.

As Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi, and Mugdha Chaphekar flaunt their Chikankari kurtas with finesse, they’re not just showcasing a fashion trend; they’re celebrating a piece of India’s rich cultural heritage. So, this season, if you want to twirl with grace and simplicity while staying on-trend, consider adding a Chikankari kurta to your wardrobe. Whether you choose to keep it classic, infuse some bohemian vibes, or go all-out regal, the Chikankari kurta is your ticket to sartorial elegance and timeless fashion. Embrace the heritage, and let your fashion statement speak volumes!