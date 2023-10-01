Television | Celebrities

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks

Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi, and Mugdha Chaphekar are leading the charge, showing us how to slay the fashion game effortlessly with this elegant and oh-so-comfortable attire.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Oct,2023 21:30:16
Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857265
  • Highlights:
  • Chikankari kurtas are a timeless fashion choice.
  • Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi, and Mugdha Chaphekar rock Chikankari kurtas.
  • Chikankari blends elegance, boho chic, and regal styles.

The fashion cosmos is all abuzz this season with the delightful resurgence of the timeless Chikankari kurta, and our favourite tinsel town divas are twirling their way into our hearts with their impeccable picks! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi, and Mugdha Chaphekar are leading the charge, showing us how to slay the fashion game effortlessly with this elegant and oh-so-comfortable attire.

Chikankari Kurta – A Timeless Elegance

Picture yourself gliding through a breezy summer day, wrapped in the sheer elegance of Chikankari. This ancient Indian embroidery style is renowned for its delicate and intricate hand-embroidered patterns on fine muslin, cotton, or silk fabric. Its origin dates back to the Mughal era, and today, it’s making a resplendent comeback in contemporary fashion. The Chikankari kurta, with its dreamy floral motifs and ethereal charm, has quickly become a wardrobe staple for every fashion-forward woman.

Shraddha Arya’s Sublime Choice

Shraddha Arya, the enchanting star of the popular TV series “Kundali Bhagya,” knows how to make a statement with her style. Her choice of a Chikankari kurta is a proof to her impeccable taste. She was spotted donning a pristine white Chikankari kurta paired with matching dupatta and churidar, and, did she look like a vision! The minimalistic yet chic ensemble is perfect for those scorching summer days when you want to stay cool while turning heads.

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857258

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857259

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857260

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857261

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857266

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857267

Shivangi Joshi’s Boho Chic Vibe

Shivangi Joshi, known for her role as Naira in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” radiates a bohemian aura in her Chikankari kurta. Her pick exudes a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles. She paired white Chikankari kurta with matching palazzo pants and chunky accessories, creating a boho-chic look that’s ideal for those who like to blend cultures and eras in their fashion choices.

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857264

Mugdha Chaphekar’s Regal Elegance

Mugdha Chaphekar, famous for her role as Prachi in “Kumkum Bhagya,” embodies regal elegance with her Chikankari kurta selection. She chose a rich, yellow kurta adorned with intricate Chikankari embroidery. The long, flowing silhouette and the vibrant colour palette make for a truly regal outfit. Mugdha’s choice showcases how Chikankari can effortlessly elevate your look, making you feel like royalty wherever you go.

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857262

Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857263

As Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi, and Mugdha Chaphekar flaunt their Chikankari kurtas with finesse, they’re not just showcasing a fashion trend; they’re celebrating a piece of India’s rich cultural heritage. So, this season, if you want to twirl with grace and simplicity while staying on-trend, consider adding a Chikankari kurta to your wardrobe. Whether you choose to keep it classic, infuse some bohemian vibes, or go all-out regal, the Chikankari kurta is your ticket to sartorial elegance and timeless fashion. Embrace the heritage, and let your fashion statement speak volumes!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video 856674
Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video
Party Wear Dresses For Women: Give a glam spin like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod 856746
Party Wear Dresses For Women: Give a glam spin like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod
Twirl like divine in designer sarees: Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly & Mugdha Chaphekar show how 856740
Twirl like divine in designer sarees: Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly & Mugdha Chaphekar show how
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856436
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856450
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos]

Latest Stories

Vaani Kapoor Channels Inner Charm In Black One-shoulder Gown With A Fucky Watch 857310
Vaani Kapoor Channels Inner Charm In Black One-shoulder Gown With A Fucky Watch
What's Causing this Mysterious SuperSonic Boom, Just a Day Before Tejas Teaser Release Date? 857350
What’s Causing this Mysterious SuperSonic Boom, Just a Day Before Tejas Teaser Release Date?
Katrina Kaif's Green Jacket, Shirt, And Trouser With Statement Handbag Are Stylish Combination 857304
Katrina Kaif’s Green Jacket, Shirt, And Trouser With Statement Handbag Are Stylish Combination
Planning for your big day? Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bridal sarees to inspire 857256
Planning for your big day? Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bridal sarees to inspire
Avneet Kaur Gets Shock After Fan's Mother Slaps Him During Instagram Live, See Viral Video 857301
Avneet Kaur Gets Shock After Fan’s Mother Slaps Him During Instagram Live, See Viral Video
September Dump: Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photos With Priyanka Chopra, Simu Liu And Others 857287
September Dump: Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photos With Priyanka Chopra, Simu Liu And Others
Read Latest News